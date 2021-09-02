Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $29,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 308.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 23,928 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 48,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 398,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBA. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

