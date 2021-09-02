River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.6% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.46. 4,587,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,677. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average is $85.64. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.