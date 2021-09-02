River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,240 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,905 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,172,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.01. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

