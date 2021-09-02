River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 527,563 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after acquiring an additional 156,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.