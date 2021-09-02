River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.1% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

APD stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.00. The stock had a trading volume of 452,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,289. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.45.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.