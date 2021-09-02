Robert D. Johnson Sells 500 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stock

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $19,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.23. 17,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,221. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

