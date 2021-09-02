Robert J. Pagano, Jr. Sells 13,010 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $169.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.98 and a 200 day moving average of $136.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.42 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

