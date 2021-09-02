Rocket Vault Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.03 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00065337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00134145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00156710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.60 or 0.07687212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,441.11 or 0.99974799 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.28 or 0.00801315 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

