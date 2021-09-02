Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 17 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total transaction of $171,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $313,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,294 shares of company stock worth $318,489,372 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

GOOG traded down $26.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,890.31. The company had a trading volume of 65,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,387. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,700.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,414.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

