Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Up 0.3%

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$66.25 and last traded at C$64.70. 4,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 2,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$65.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (TSE:RCI.A)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.