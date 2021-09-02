Router Protocol Price Down 16.3% This Week (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.89 million and $1.74 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.57 or 0.00007208 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00065660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00133485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00156305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.91 or 0.07671430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,585.28 or 1.00184219 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.11 or 0.00798298 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,415,151 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

