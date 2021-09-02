Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 11,050 Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 185.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDMN opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KDMN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

