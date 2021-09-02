Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

IOVA stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

