Royal Bank of Canada Has $71,000 Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 157.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ozon were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OZON. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at $3,754,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the first quarter valued at $224,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ozon during the first quarter worth $1,401,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Ozon by 211.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Ozon during the first quarter worth $2,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Ozon stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

