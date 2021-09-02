Royal Bank of Canada Has $73,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

