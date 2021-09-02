Royal Bank of Canada Increases Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $60.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

PHR traded down $8.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.73. 10,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $4,160,723.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 21,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $1,541,541.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,611 shares of company stock worth $18,132,757. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 56.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,773,000 after buying an additional 2,394,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 54.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,550,000 after buying an additional 2,011,791 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter worth $29,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after purchasing an additional 414,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,192,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

