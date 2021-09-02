Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alector were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,136,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alector by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 257,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alector by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 185,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Alector by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.05. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $623,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 110,840 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,628,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,540 shares of company stock worth $9,319,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

