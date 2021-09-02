Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $44.35.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

