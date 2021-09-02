Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,848 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $82.24 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

