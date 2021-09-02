Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 29th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,040.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMF opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

