RSK Infrastructure Framework Market Cap Achieves $196.86 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $196.86 million and $3.08 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00065321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00133138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00156297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.86 or 0.07627726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,473.84 or 0.99996420 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.15 or 0.00802716 BTC.

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,340,008 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Infrastructure Framework should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Infrastructure Framework using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

