RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €62.00 by Nord/LB

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by Nord/LB in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RTL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on RTL Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €54.66 ($64.31).

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

