Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON:RUA opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market cap of £29.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 138.59. Rua Life Sciences has a 1-year low of GBX 113.20 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 180 ($2.35).
Rua Life Sciences Company Profile
