Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:RUA opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market cap of £29.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 138.59. Rua Life Sciences has a 1-year low of GBX 113.20 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Rua Life Sciences Company Profile

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

