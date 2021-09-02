Ruffer LLP Sells 2,003,102 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ruffer LLP lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 782,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,003,102 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises 1.6% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $57,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.0% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 50,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 195,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.88. The stock had a trading volume of 308,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505,359. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,112,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,569 shares of company stock valued at $39,978,835 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.