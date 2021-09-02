Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $51.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.