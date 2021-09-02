Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 14,888 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Sanderson Farms worth $16,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 163,503 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after acquiring an additional 156,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,298,000 after acquiring an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,804,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,198.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $195.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.73 and a one year high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -429.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

