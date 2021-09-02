Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.68 Million Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 24.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,925 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $80.88 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.55.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVLT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,475.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,222. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.