Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.89 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $16,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

AEE stock opened at $88.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

