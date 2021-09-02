Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 31.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,598 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $16,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,411 shares of company stock worth $1,794,514 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $65.05 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

