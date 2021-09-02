Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.48% of Medifast worth $15,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Medifast by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Medifast by 1,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Medifast by 1,264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MED stock opened at $229.64 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.59 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.72.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MED has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,154 shares of company stock worth $6,213,146. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

