Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 172.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,545 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.47% of CURO Group worth $17,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CURO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CURO Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CURO Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $597,627.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,978.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,217,573 shares of company stock worth $19,460,186. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CURO Group Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

