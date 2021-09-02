SafeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $8.11 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 75.4% higher against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $88,060.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,646.59 or 1.00141097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.24 or 0.00938424 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.00 or 0.00486114 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.21 or 0.00363506 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00065307 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004929 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

