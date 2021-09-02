SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.69 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.08.

SAIL traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $48.26. 15,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,322. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.85 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $64.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $939,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,928,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $72,181.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,463 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

