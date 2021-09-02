salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total value of $5,317,200.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $5,348,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total value of $5,120,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total value of $5,058,800.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total value of $5,029,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $4,841,600.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total value of $4,999,800.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total value of $4,978,200.00.

CRM traded down $4.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.15. 4,464,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,470,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.41, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Truist increased their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

