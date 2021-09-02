salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total value of $5,317,200.00.
- On Friday, August 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $5,348,800.00.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total value of $5,120,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total value of $5,058,800.00.
- On Monday, August 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00.
- On Friday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total value of $5,029,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $4,841,600.00.
- On Monday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total value of $4,999,800.00.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total value of $4,978,200.00.
CRM traded down $4.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.15. 4,464,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,470,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.41, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Truist increased their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.