salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.360-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.20 billion-$26.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.01 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.92.

CRM traded down $4.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,497,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,331. The company has a market capitalization of $258.60 billion, a PE ratio of 106.41, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.84.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,921 shares of company stock valued at $171,227,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

