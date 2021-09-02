Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €99.00 ($116.47).

Sanofi stock opened at €88.13 ($103.68) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €85.27.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

