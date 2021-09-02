Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $840.80

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $840.80 and last traded at $784.75, with a volume of 4213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $783.00.

Several research firms have commented on SARTF. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $618.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.23. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.