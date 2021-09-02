Scala (XLA) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Scala has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $7,945.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00064357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00131579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00156968 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,678.39 or 0.07559494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,825.99 or 1.00342792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.00827980 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

