ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCSC. Raymond James increased their price objective on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $882.27 million, a PE ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 1.56.
In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,425,000 after buying an additional 255,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,958,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,179,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,725,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,673,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
