ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCSC. Raymond James increased their price objective on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $882.27 million, a PE ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 1.56.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,425,000 after buying an additional 255,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,958,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,179,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,725,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,673,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

