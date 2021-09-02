ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Price Up 7.7%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) shares rose 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.25. Approximately 2,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 93,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.
SCSC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.
The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $935.81 million, a PE ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50.
In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,425,000 after acquiring an additional 255,502 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 33.3% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 32.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 8.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,179,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
