ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Price Up 7.7%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) shares rose 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.25. Approximately 2,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 93,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

SCSC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $935.81 million, a PE ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,425,000 after acquiring an additional 255,502 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 33.3% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 32.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 8.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,179,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

