Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.46

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.46 and last traded at $52.46, with a volume of 129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Get Schroders alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.