Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,395.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000.

SCHA traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.98. The stock had a trading volume of 382,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,352. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.58.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

