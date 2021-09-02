Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,457,000 after acquiring an additional 47,885 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,044,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the period.

SCHA stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $105.09. 2,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day moving average of $101.58. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

