Scotiabank Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$61.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.40.

Shares of ATD.B stock traded up C$0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$51.24. 665,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,352. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$36.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55. The stock has a market cap of C$54.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

