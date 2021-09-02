Scotiabank Raises Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$43.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.02.

CWB opened at C$37.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.09. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$23.72 and a 12 month high of C$37.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,713.71. Also, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

