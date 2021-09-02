Scott D. Ferguson Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Olin stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.87. 12,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $52.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

