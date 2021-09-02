Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 448,900 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the July 29th total of 354,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of SDRLF opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. Seadrill has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.43.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.

