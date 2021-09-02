Secret 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.80 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00003270 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $113.03 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.89 or 0.00479714 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002911 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.16 or 0.01274775 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

