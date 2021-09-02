Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys 46,795 Shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,795 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.27% of Prospector Capital worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRSR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRSR stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

