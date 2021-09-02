Segantii Capital Management Ltd Grows Position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) by 100.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISLE stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

